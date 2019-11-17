2020 dog licenses now available

GREENVILLE – Dog licenses for 2020 are now on sale at eight locations in county in addition to the Darke County Animal Shelter and Darke County Auditor’s Office for $16.

The locations include Ansonia Auto Parts, Sutton’s Super Valu, Arcanum, Patty’s IGA, Bradford, Greenville Ace Hardware, Farmers State Bank, New Madison, Birt’s Store, New Weston, Osgood State Bank and Versailles Ace Hardware.

Please note that when purchasing your licenses from the agents listed to make checks payable to the agent. They sell annual licenses only. According to RC 955.14(E), authorized agents in the county selling dog licenses are required to charge an administrative fee of 75-cents for each dog license in addition to the registration fee.

Three-year licenses and permanent licenses are also available. Three-year licenses are $48 and can be purchased at the Auditor’s Office, the Animal Shelter and online. Permanent licenses may be purchased at the Auditor’s Office and Animal Shelter for $160. They are non-refundable.

You can register your dog(s) online at www.doglicenses.us/oh/darke. A $2.25 processing fee applies per dog.

For faster service, mail your renewal form with updated information and the appropriate fees to: Carol Ginn, Darke County Auditor, 504 S. Broadway, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Please make check payable to the Darke County Treasurer.

Kennel applications can only be purchased at the Darke County Animal Shelter. Kennel licenses are $80. A copy of your vendor’s license is required to purchase a kennel license.

A kennel owner is an establishment that keeps, houses and maintains adult dogs as defined in section 956.01 of the Revised Code, for the purpose of breeding the dogs for a fee or other consideration received through a sale, exchange or lease and that is not a high volume breeder licensed under Chapter 956 of the Revised Code. (ORC 955.02) Effective 3/13/2013