BRADFORD – Bradford Public Library invites all to join them as they help Light up the Park on Nov. 30. This fun, family celebration will start at Iddings Park where community members will gather for Christmas carols and stories followed by the main event…the lighting of the holiday decorations in the park.

After a time to enjoy the lights all are invited to cross the street for cookies, hot chocolate and a visitor from the North Pole at the Bradford Public Library. The festivities start at 7 p.m. Dress for the weather. In case of rain, event will be held in the library. They hope you can join them and make this special community celebration a part of your family traditions.

Previously published articles advertised this event for Nov. 23 were in error. Bradford Public Library apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused.