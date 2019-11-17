SCC hosts Live Nativity Walk

COVINGTON – The annual Live Nativity Walk presented by Stillwater Community Church is scheduled to take place this year on Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7. There will be six guided walks each night. The first walk starts at 6 p.m., with other walks conducted every half hour. The last walk is to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Admission is free, and every one of all ages is invited. The walks take place on the grounds of Stillwater Community Church, 7900 Sugar Grove Road (1/2-mile west of State Route 48), between Pleasant Hill and Covington.

Each walk takes you back in time more than 2,000 years and tells the story of the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. You will walk to the home of Mary, follow Mary to Elizabeth’s home, and visit the carpenter shop of Joseph. You will then travel to the inn of Bethlehem, visit outdoors with the shepherds and listen as the angels announce the birth of Jesus. Finally, you will travel to the stable to see the new-born Savior.

After each walk, you are invited to be warmed by a crackling fire and enjoy some hot chocolate, delicious homemade cookies, and friendly fellowship.

Call (937) 473-5270, e-mail stillwatercc@aol.com, or visit stillwatercc.org online for more information.