UC’s Community Christmas opening

UNION CITY, Ind. — Opening night of the 14th annual “A Community Christmas” is Friday, Nov. 29.

Everyone is welcome to follow the Fire & Police escort of Santa & Mrs. Claus to Harter Park at 5:30 p.m. The lineup begins at the former Sutton’s parking lot and arrives at the Gift Shop at 6 p.m., at which time the spectacular light display debuts, kicking off the 2019 season.

The drive-thru light display, throughout Harter Park’s 60+ acres, will be open Thursday-Sunday through Dec. 8, and nightly from Dec. 12 through New Year’s Eve. Hours are 6-9 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and 6-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

Vehicles may enter from either drive off of Jackson Pike, on the east end of the park only.

There is no admission fee; however donations are accepted at the exit gate.

Donations will benefit local groups who volunteer to welcome visitors and also to make it possible to continue the light display in the future.

The Gift Shop, housed in the enclosed shelter house near the horse arena, will be open Friday & Saturday through Dec. 21, 6-9 p.m. Inside, you’ll find all kinds of wonderful treasures, including baked goods, crafts, stained glass items, hair accessories, jewelry, Tupperware, Avon, Christmas decorations, wreaths, Farmhouse goods, including signs, hand-stitched items, and hand-poured soy candles, Gourmet Popcorns & Pretzels, flavored coffees, candy cups, hot homemade soups to go, doTerra Oils, PAWS shirts, decorated dog biscuits, doggie apparel, and much more. Kids of all ages can visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus. Parking is available.

A live Nativity, presented by South Salem Church of Christ, will be located in the shelter house next to the Gift Shop on Nov. 29 and 30, as well as Dec. 20 & 21, 6-8 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 20, several animals from the Idle-Hour Ranch of Troy, Ohio, including camels, sheep, goats, chickens and a donkey, will be included with the live Nativity, with very special thanks to Sonny and Darlene Hunt and RJ Painting.

This year’s laser light show, brought to you by Darrin Smith, is sure to be a favorite for all ages. Open every Friday, Saturday & Sunday through Dec. 29, 6:30-9 p.m. (weather permitting), it is located at the soccer field, at the west end of the park. Visitors will have the opportunity to park and watch for as long as they’d like. Tune in to 89.7 to hear the synchronized music.

To better facilitate traffic flow, a new, separate entrance has been added this year. Please watch for enter and exit signs. No admission fee.

For more information about “A Community Christmas,” call (765) 964-6302 or (765) 964-6080. It’s definitely worth the drive. Located in Randolph County in east central Indiana, just across the Ohio border, we’re within driving distance from Muncie, Richmond, Celina, Troy, Dayton & all surrounding communities. Buses are welcome. Be sure to “Like” them on Facebook and visit their page regularly for updates.