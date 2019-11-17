PERI to meet Dec. 2

GREENVILLE – The next meeting/luncheon of the Darke County Retired Public Employees (PERI) will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at the VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. The cost of the lunch is $9 and is payable at the door.

The guest speaker will be Dick McMiller who will tell about his cochlear implant. Also, Bill Light will entertain by playing his keyboard and singing Christmas carols.

Anyone who has retired that is affiliated with Ohio Public Employees (OPERS) is welcome to attend and is eligible to join the local chapter of PERI. If you would like to attend this meeting, you will need to make reservations by calling Vivian Nieport, attendance chairman, at (937) 548-3961, on or before Sunday, Nov. 24. If there is no answer, please leave a message and Vivian will return your call. Current members will be contacted by the PERI calling committee.