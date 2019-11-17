DUI suspected in New Madison crash

NEW MADISON – A suspected drunk driver was taken into custody Saturday evening after losing control and crashing his vehicle into a house. At approximately 9:43 p.m., emergency personnel from the New Madison Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded along with Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to the area of Washington and Duffield Streets in reference to a vehicle into a house.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a white Chevrolet Colorado was traveling east on Washington Street when the driver of the vehicle 24-year-old Austin Hosbrook, failed to maintain control of his vehicle and traveled through the intersection before driving into and coming to rest on the front porch of a private residence located at 167 Duffield Street.

Hosbrook was treated on the scene by Tri-Village Rescue for minor injuries before refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility. Hosbrook was then taken into custody by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department and transported to the Darke County Jail for the suspicion of OVI.

No injuries were reported from the occupants of the home who were inside at the time of the crash. Deputies described the damage to the residence as minor structural damage to the front and mainly isolated to the area of the porch.

Darke County Deputies do believe that speed and alcohol may have played a factor in the crash. The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

