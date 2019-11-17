Barns lost in three-alarm fire

ARCANUM – Multiple fire departments responded Sunday evening to a three-alarm fire that is responsible for the destruction of two barns. At approximately 4:51 p.m., emergency personnel from the New Madison Fire Department, Arcanum Fire and Rescue and multiple mutual aid departments from across Darke and Preble Counties responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to 2164 State Route 503 in regards to a working barn fire.

Crews reported being able to see heavy smoke coming from the scene from several miles away during their response as well as heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure upon their arrival. Along with the two barns, firefighters had to contend with multiple exposures and began a defensive attack to protect those additional structures.

Along with the two barns lost to the blaze, family members of the property owner stated that an antique Ford tractor, a bush hog mower, multiple shop tools and a hay wagon loaded with 400 bales of hay were also lost in the fire. Although one of the structures was used to house a horse, the family was happy to report the animal was not injured or harmed in any way.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and will remain under investigation by the New Madison Fire Department.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a three-alarm fire where two barns were lost. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com