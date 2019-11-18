GivingTuesday is a Match Day

SIDNEY – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships between adults and youths. Because there are more children on the waiting list than can be matched with an adult, teens fill the role as Big Buddies.

“All #GivingTuesday donations received through the Community Foundation’s Match Day will be utilized for our after-school Big Buddies mentoring programs,” said Executive Director Jenny Bruns. “Big Buddies is a nine-month commitment where high schoolers volunteer two times per month to mentor elementary students.”

During these meetings, high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one or two children on different educational and recreational activities. This school year, the agency will be utilizing the Peace Education Foundation’s “Peace Works” curriculum which focuses on violence prevention, social & emotional development, conflict resolution, mediation skills, character & values, and bullying prevention.

“Last year’s Match Day gifts were also used to support the Big Buddies program and it had tremendous involvement,” said Bruns. “As a result of these funds, we were able to serve 176 Littles with 177 high school Big Buddy volunteers for a total of 353 individuals under the age of 18 involved in the Big Buddies programs in both Shelby and Darke counties.”

To support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Big Brothers Big Sisters noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Big Brothers Big Sisters offices. Gifts must be received on or before Dec. 3 to be eligible for up to $5,000 in matching money.