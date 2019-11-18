DCP Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland

GREENVILLE – This holiday season join Darke County Parks for an evening stroll through their winter wonderland at Shawnee Prairie Preserve! On Saturday, Dec. 7 from 6-9 p.m., there will be over 450 luminaries lighting your way along the wooded trails, allowing for a peaceful winter’s night in nature!

New for 2019: Due to its overwhelming popularity, online registration is required for this event. If you do not have internet access, call the Nature Center at 548-0165. A “winter wagon ride” will offer participants a new experience through the winter woods traveling from the new parking area. Don’t forget to visit with our regional partner, Historic Bear’s Mill, during their luminary walk (held Dec. 6) to receive your coupon card for both gift shop locations (details at their website).

Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland is the perfect free event for the whole family to celebrate the winter season. Please bring a votive candle (or two) as a donation for next year’s path.

For information on this event or to register your family today, visit www.darkecountyparks.org, find them on Facebook or call the Nature Center at (937) 548-0165.