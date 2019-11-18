Hittle earns SFO certification

PIQUA — Jeremie Hittle, a 1996 graduate of Ansonia High School and now treasurer for Piqua City Schools has earned the Certified Administrator of School Finance and Operations (SFO).

Business professionals who earn the SFO certification have proven they have the required knowledge, expertise and fiscal credibility to lead their school district and effectively manage the district’s finances.

Hittle, who earned a BA from Capital University in 2000 majoring in public administration, business administration, and political science and holds an MAEd from the University of Dayton in 2005, has 14 years experience in education.

“I have been at Piqua City Schools as the treasurer/CFO since 2013,” Hittle said. “Piqua is our home. However, we are still from Darke County at heart. I owe my work ethic to my parents who always worked hard and didn’t let the grass grow under their feet.”

The son of Rick and Wini Hittle, who now reside outside of New Madison, he is married to Kalette (Peters) Hittle, daughter of Dan and Janet Peters of Pitsburg.

His wife is a graduate of Franklin Monroe High School, Defiance College and Kent State University, and teaches PTA students at Sinclair Community College.

“We have a 10-year-old daughter, Kaylie, who attends Piqua Central Intermediate School in the fifth grade,” he said. “Her favorite subjects are math and science. She plans on being a aeronautical engineer and work at NASA.”

Hittle said, if all goes well, he could see himself retiring from Piqua City Schools.

“We have a lot of great things happening and a wonderful staff who works hard to support our students,” he said.

“ASBO International’s SFO certification is an internationally recognized standardized assessment for school business officials. Increasingly we are seeing that certification is a driver that helps to raise the bar for sound fiscal management across all school districts,” said ASBO International executive director David J. Lewis. “SFOs are keenly sought after due to their experience and expertise in appropriately allocating resources to meet the current and future needs of their constituents.”

The SFO designation is granted to highly qualified school business professionals who fulfill multiple requirements, including demonstrating certification eligibility (through work experience and education); passing a comprehensive two-part exam that tests competency in accounting and school business management topics; and adhering to the ASBO International Certification Code of Conduct. School business officials who have earned the SFO certification commit to ongoing professional development, renewing the certification annually, and undergoing recertification every three years.

For more information about ASBO International’s SFO certification, visit asbointl.org/SFO.

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

