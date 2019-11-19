Celebrate holidays with DCCA

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts will present award-winning a cappella quintet VoicePlay in concert at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Saturday, Dec. 14; this special holiday event begins at 8 p.m. “Their hilarious on-stage theatrics and amazing musical skills combine to create inventive, unique, and memorable performances; that probably explains why our audience demanded that we bring VoicePlay back to our community,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “This holiday concert is like no other, but without doubt will inspire the joy of the season and spread holiday cheer,” he stated.

VoicePlay originally gained fame as a finalist on season four of NBC’s The Sing-Off, and has continued to win acclaim touring across the U.S. and around the world. According to Mr. Warner, the group’s members, Earl Elkins, Jr., Eli Jacobson, J. None, Geoff Castellucci, and Layne Stein, use only their own voices to create a fully orchestrated sound while performing songs from many eras in a broad variety of styles. “They have a lot of fun emoting and vocalizing and creating their own musical accompaniment, and that sense of fun is transmitted to the audience which can’t help but get caught up in the magic,” Mr. Warner commented.

DCCA’s presentation of VoicePlay’s holiday show is sponsored by Greenville Federal and Coppock-Hole Trust. This engagement is supported by the Arts Midwest Touring Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from the Ohio Arts Council and the Crane Group. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA also receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show.

Tickets for the VoicePlay Holiday Concert are $30, and can be obtained by contacting DCCA at (937) 547-0908 or online at www.darkecountyarts.org. If any remain by show time, tickets can also be purchased at the door prior to the performance. Patrons are reminded that parking is now available at the new St. Clair Memorial Hall parking lot, which can be entered from Armstrong Street and Central Avenue.