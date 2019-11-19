Friends of DCP to meet

GREENVILLE – The Friends of the Darke County Parks will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m. Please be aware that this is a change for their usual meeting time.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. as it is our annual Christmas carry-in dinner. Volunteers at the Darke County parks are invited to join the Friends for the evening. Bring a covered side dish/dessert for all to enjoy. Also, please bring non-perishable food items that we will donate to a local food bank.

The Friends also remind you that when you are doing your Christmas shopping this year, remember our organization when shopping at Amazon Smile. Look for their organization, “The Friends of the Darke County Parks” in the list of charitable organizations and designate them to receive a percentage of your purchase.

If you have any questions about the organization, call the park office at (937) 548-0165 or visit www.darkecountyparks.org.