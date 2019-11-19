Arcanum October SOM

ARCANUM – Students of the Month for October from Arcanum High School (AHS) are Caden Thompson and Ellie Fout. Selections were made by the faculty on the basis of accountability, honesty, and service demonstrated at Arcanum High School. Thompson and Fout were nominated because of the accountability, honor, and service that they demonstrate at AHS. Thompson was nominated because of the effort and positive attitude that he demonstrates throughout the school community. He is responsible and does what is right. Fout also leads through service at AHS. She is a great help to other students in class. She works to make a difference each day. The Student of the Month program is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s.

Caden Thompson and Ellie Fout were named Students of the Month for October. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_Thompson-Fout-w.jpg Caden Thompson and Ellie Fout were named Students of the Month for October. Courtesy photo