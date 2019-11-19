VRHC silent wreath auction

VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center will kick off its annual Silent Wreath Auction on Nov. 20. Wreaths will be on display Nov. 20 through Dec. 3 for bids to be placed. Wreaths will be auctioned on Dec. 4. If you would like to donate a wreath, please deliver to the center before Dec. 1.

All proceeds from the sale of the wreaths will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, contact Activities Director Kim Fair at (937) 526-5570.

If you are interested in learning more about Versailles Rehab or would like to schedule a personalized tour, call (937) 526-5570 or visit versaillesrehab.com.