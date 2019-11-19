Food drive at VRHC

VERSAILLES – What does Thanksgiving mean to you? Turkey and dressing, spending time with family and friends, holiday shopping? The list could be endless…but there’s one meaning that many people have in common…something to be thankful for. During this season of giving thanks, Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center patients, residents and staff extend their gratitude to their community, and wish everyone a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday.

During this season, Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare is remembering the less fortunate. There are many ways to help, including giving food to a food bank, buying a present for a child or raking leaves for a neighbor.

Versailles Rehab will be collecting non-perishable food items from through Dec. 15. Donations will be given to the Versailles Council of Churches for community distribution. Items can be dropped off at Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, 200 Marker Road, Versailles. The patients, residents and staff at Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center thank you for your generosity this holiday season.