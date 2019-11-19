Hero’s welcome for Stacy

GREENVILLE – Senior Chief Petty Officer Kenton Stacy, his wife Lindsey and their children are a few days away from the hero’s welcome awaiting them upon their return to the Buckeye State.

This will be Senior Chief Stacy’s first visit back to his hometown of Greenville since he was severely wounded in Syria two years ago.

A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal Chief, Stacy, a 2002 Greenville High School graduate, was critically wounded in November 2017 as one of the few elite Navy EOD operators assigned to a Special Forces unit tasked with clearing areas that had been held by ISIS fighters.

While his team was clearing improvised explosive devices from the second floor of a hospital that had been rigged with booby traps, one of the devices detonated within just a few feet of Stacy, injuring his spinal cord.

Stacy was awarded the Purple Heart shortly after he sustained life-changing injuries and has been receiving treatment for his injuries in Houston, Texas and San Diego, Calif.

The Stacy family will arrive in Columbus the evening of Saturday, Nov. 23, where a caravan of family, friends, veterans’ organizations, and first responders will greet them.

The Stacy caravan will proceed to Greenville’s circle for a brief Stacy Homecoming Rally at the conclusion of the Greenville Horse Parade.

The family’s only other planned public appearance will be Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. for a Stacy Homecoming Dinner at VFW Post 7262 Greenville. Tickets for the Homecoming Dinner may be purchased anytime at the Greenville VFW and at the Greenville circle before, during, and after the homecoming rally.

Presale ticket sales end on Sunday, Nov. 24 at the VFW Sunday BINGO. The Rally and Dinner will be streamed live on the Veterans Memorial Park and Digital Library Facebook page.

For more information on the Stacy family plans, visit Facebook or YouTube at Veterans Memorial Park and Digital Library.

Kenton Stacy will be returning to his hometown for the first time since being severely wounded in Syria two years ago. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_Kenton-Stacy-2-w.jpg Kenton Stacy will be returning to his hometown for the first time since being severely wounded in Syria two years ago. Courtesy photo

Rally planned at downtown circle