Concrete careers and SkillsUSA

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) SkillsUSA Chapter 4 has held its first quarterly meeting of the year on November 6, 2019. The meeting included introducing the SkillsUSA Chapter 4 officers, the FFA Charity Auction Information, the SkillsUSA Fall Conferences, and guest speakers from Baker Concrete Construction, Larry Beasley, and Tonya Beesley.

The meeting began with the introduction of our SkillsUSA Chapter 4, President Christopher Tharp (Construction Carpentry/Preble Shawnee), and the Pledge of Allegiance. Tanner Wiltshire (Construction Carpentry/Brookville) shared information about the FFA Charity Auction for Ronald McDonald House scheduled for Dec. 13. Tanner then introduced Mr. Kramer who talked about those who are going to the SkillsUSA Fall Conference and the introduction of the guest speakers from Baker Concrete Construction.

The meeting focused on professionalism by having two guest speakers from the construction industry. One of our guest speakers was Mr. Beasley from Baker Concrete Construction, who talked about becoming a leader in the construction fields and showed videos about: the history of Baker Concrete Construction. Tonya Beesley talked about the Baker Concrete Construction recruiting process and the opportunities that allow you to move up to the supervisor position. The candidates that Baker Concrete is looking for are the type of people that will take care of the customers, have integrity, and show grit. Mrs. Beesley shared that grit is being at the job site even if you are dog tired.

SkillsUSA Chapter 4 Officers Laney Radford (Construction Carpentry/Milton-Union) and Cadance Davis–Grilliot (Construction Carpentry/Tri-Village) ended the meeting and dismissed students back to their instructors.

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.