A night with the Osborn sisters

ENGLEWOOD – Union Baptist Church, 528 N. Main St, Englewood, is pleased to announce they will be hosting the Osborn sisters in a concert. The Osborn sisters perform many of the old songs of faith, along with some new ones in a style that reminds one of the Lennon Sisters. They have a unique harmony that must be heard to be appreciated.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. They not only sing well, but their lifestyle honors their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Their father is the pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church, Lima, and will be bringing a short devotional in the middle of their concert. There is no charge for this concert, but a free will offering will be received to defray their expenses in travel.

If you have further questions, contact the church at (937) 836-0862 or call the pastor at (937) 751-3326.