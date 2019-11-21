Career Tech students honored

GREENVILLE – The students of the month for October 209 from Greenville High School Career Tech Center are Carleigh Cox and Michael Cline. Selections were made by high school staff on the basis of service, reliability, and achievements in their Career Tech program.

Cox, a junior in the Careers with Children program, does a fantastic job working with the preschool children. She is currently working on her FCCLA project and has put a lot of effort into making it a great community project. Cox always has her work finished on time and comes up with great activities for the preschool children.

Cline is a senior in the Auto Tech program. He has stepped up his senior year and become one of the leaders in class. Michael is always one of the first students to complete assignments in class. He takes initiative to ask for extra things to help out. Michael is an exceptional student this year.

Both students are very deserving of this award for October 2019. The students received a plaque, special parking space, and a gift certificate donated by the Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe.