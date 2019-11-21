Mercer Co. Fair names headliner

CELINA – The Mercer County Fairgrounds is excited to announce the release of the 2020 fair Country Concert Performer. This year, BlackHawk will be the opening act for Sawyer Brown on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

To start the night off, BlackHawk will be performing. Their biggest hits include “Goodbye Says It All,” “Every Once in Awhile,” and “I Sure Can Smell the Rain.” This duo has been performing since 1993 with many appearances on ACM Awards and various shows.

After BlackHawk, Sawyer Brown will be performing. Sawyer Brown has been performing since 1980 with 23 albums, more than 50 chart singles, CMA, ACM, and CMT awards. Sawyer Brown is considered “the Rolling Stones of Country Music.” Their top hit songs include “Some Girls Do” and “Six Days on the Road.”

“We are excited to see the grandstands packed with some great performers. We are extremely grateful for the community who continues to support us throughout the years,” states Cara Muhlenkamp, Mercer County fair manager.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 22. Ticket prices range from $25-$50. Get yours today by visiting www.mercercountyohiofair.com or by going to the Box Office, which is located near the grandstands on the fairgrounds.