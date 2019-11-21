Christmas Market planned

GREENVILLE – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will host its seventh annual Christmas Craft Market on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Walnut and East Fourth Streets in Greenville. Entry will be at the Walnut Street entrance and is handicap accessible. Parking is available on Walnut Street and the church parking lot located on the west side of the church on E Fourth Street.

There will be over 20 vendors which will have homemade, handcrafted items from local artisans. Some of the items that will be available will be crocheted/knitted items, jewelry, ceramics, wood decor, wreaths, purses, doll clothes and many more.

Several vendors will offer various baked goods and one vendor will feature homemade cupcakes and locally grown honey. Chili and cheesy potato soup, hot dogs, shredded chicken and bar-b-q chicken sandwiches and homemade pies will be available at the lunch stand for a donation. All proceeds go the St. Paul’s Good Samaritan fund which helps members of the congregation and/or community with emergency needs.