Township Christmas Banquet

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Township Association will hold its annual Christmas Banquet at Romer’s on East Main Street, Greenville, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6:30 p.m. The township trustees and fiscal officers wish to extend an invitation to other public officials, businesses and friends to join them for an evening of good food, entertainment by the Green DeVilles, messages from state and local officials and great door prizes.

The cost for this special evening will be $15 per person. Phone your reservation number to Dave Brewer, 447-3295, or Debbie Kuhnle, 548-5567, by Saturday, Nov. 30. Make checks payable to the Darke County Township Association and mail to Dave Brewer, 7895 New Harrison-Bradford Road, Bradford, Ohio 45308.