DAR donates to scholarship

GREENVILLE – Fort GreeneVille Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution donated $1,000 to the Darke County Foundation DAR-Ft. GreeneVille Chapter Scholarship. The donation was made possible due to the proceeds raised from the 100th anniversary of Ohio Ratifying the 19th Amendment event in June.

Honoring its pledge to support historic preservation, patriotism and education, the Daughters of the American Revolution chapter started a fund to reward a female student who exemplifies the characteristics of DAR: “Daughters are vibrant, active women who are passionate about community service, preserving history, educating children, and honoring those who serve our nation”. More information can be found at https://www.darkecountyfoundation.org/listofscholarshipfunds.