GREENVILLE – Fort GreeneVille Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated National DAR Day of Service. The chapter chose to have a landscaping clean up day at the historical Studabaker Schoolhouse. Several members spent the day trimming trees and bushes and picking up debris on the property.

National DAR Day of Service is celebrated each year on or around Oct. 11. It is a day to honor the anniversary of DAR’s founding on October 11, 1890. DAR chapters and individuals are encouraged to engage in meaningful service projects in their communities each year on or around Oct. 11.

The Studabaker Schoolhouse was the first brick schoolhouse in Darke County. The schoolhouse was built in 1840 on the Studabaker homestead. Studabaker Schoolhouse was deeded to the Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR on Nov 20, 1934. Mrs. Grant, Regent of the Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR received the deed in Oct. 1934 and the official formal announcement of the gift was in April 1935. Restoration by the chapter was completed in 1937. During the earlier years after acquiring the landmark, Fort GreeneVille Chapter periodically held meetings, guest days, and picnics at the property. The schoolhouse was previously used as a clubhouse for the Treaty City Amateur Radio Association for 66 years.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter is currently doing major repairs on the schoolhouse’s exterior. Future plans are to restore the interior to its time as a schoolhouse and have educational events at the property.