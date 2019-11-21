Winner named in VFW talent show

GREENVILLE – For the past four years, the Greenville VFW Post 7262 has held a local talent show in conjunction with Veterans Day activities. The fifth annual talent show was held on Saturday, Nov. 9, in the main hall of the VFW Post located on Ohio Street. The theme for the evening was “Phantom of the Opera.”

Each act was judged by a celebrity judging panel comprised of local and district VFW officers, the VFW State Surgeon, veterans of the VFW Post 7262, and members of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #57. The award winners for the night were as follows. People’s Choice Award – Daphne Kies (sang “Stay” by Rhiana and “We Don’t have to Take Our Clothes Off” by Jermain Stewart ); Most Original Act – Anita Eby (sang and performed to “She’s Got You” by Patsy Cline); and Best Overall Show – Mora and the Boys comprised of Mora Menzie (vocals), Dalton Hesson (guitar), and Josh Wright (drums). The group sang “My Church” by Maren Morris as well as “Travelin’ Soldier” by the Dixie Chicks.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Citizen of the Year Award. This year’s award went to Sam Ploch who works for the MRDD and is the host of Never Stop Serving.

The post looks forward to its next event to be held on Friday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. in honor of the homecoming of Kenton Stacy who was critically injured while on deployment in Syria. This will be his first trip home. The proceeds from the evening’s dinner will benefit the Stacy family. Tickets are presale only and are available until Nov. 24. Tickets may be purchased at the VFW during operational hours, at the horse parade on Nov. 23, or at the VFW Bingo on Nov. 24.