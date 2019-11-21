Help decorate the Mitten Tree

GREENVILLE – The Fish Mitten Tree once again needs donated gloves and mittens to decorate its branches; these donations will be distributed to the children enrolled in Darke County Head Start programs. In addition to the Mitten Tree located at Montage, 525 South Broadway in Greenville, a Mitten Tree also will stand inside the Brethren Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut St., Greenville, and in Fourman’s Variety Store, 4 West George St., Arcanum. Many churches and organizations also erect trees which collect gloves and mittens from their members; these donations are then passed on to Fish to be given to the little Head Start participants. The Mitten Tree has been an annual holiday project of the local Fish organization for over 50 years.

“The Mitten Tree provides the opportunity for people of all ages and incomes to participate in the true spirit of the season,” said Marilyn Delk, the Fish volunteer coordinating the Mitten Tree project. “We sincerely hope that our generous neighbors will once again this year be able to spare the relatively small amount required to purchase a pair of mittens or gloves and bring joy and warmth to local children who may not receive many other gifts this Christmas,” Mrs. Delk concluded.

To best meet the needs of children directly served by Head Starr programs, donated gloves and mittens should fit boys and girls between the ages of 3 and 5; however, donated items in larger or smaller sizes will be shared with Head Start families. So that the mittens and gloves can be distributed prior to Christmas, contributions should be made by Dec. 16.

For more information regarding the Mitten Tree, contact Mrs. Delk at (937) 548-2482.

Fish is an ecumenical volunteer organization which responds to emergency food needs; the Fish Choice Food Pantry, located at 400 Markwith Ave., Greenville, is open Mondays from 1-2 p.m., Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m., and on Fridays from 4-5 p.m. No appointment is necessary to visit the Food Pantry; clients are eligible for help once every four weeks. For more information, call Fish, 548-2000; a volunteer will return your call.

Darke County Commissioners Mike Rhoades, Matt Aultman and Mike Stegall are joined by Lincoln, 2, and Maddox, 4, and Mitten Tree coordinator Marilyn Delk. Lincoln and Maddox are enrolled in the Head Start program. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_mitten-tree-w.jpg Darke County Commissioners Mike Rhoades, Matt Aultman and Mike Stegall are joined by Lincoln, 2, and Maddox, 4, and Mitten Tree coordinator Marilyn Delk. Lincoln and Maddox are enrolled in the Head Start program. Ryan Berry | DarkeCountyMedia.com