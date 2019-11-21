Christmas program in Pitsburg

PITSBURG – The Pitsburg Church of the Brethren will present its annual Christmas Program on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m.

This year’s program will include, The Christmas Story in Music, presented by Harmony, and a play titled, A Fruitcake Homecoming, presented by the Pitsburg COB Players and featuring Norma Baker as Momma. The evening will conclude with candlelight singing.

The public is invited to share in this annual event. The church is located at the west edge of Pitsburg at 8376 Pitsburg-Laura Road.