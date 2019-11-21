Breakfast with Santa to benefit Humane Society

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Humane Society will sponsor a Pancake Breakfast With Santa at Paul’s Bingo Hall, 848 Martin St., from 8 -11:45 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 30.

Enjoy a pancake and sausage breakfast with juice or coffee and decorate your own cookie for dessert.

Children can make a holiday craft and meet Santa.

Entry is $5 per individual. Children age 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Children age 3 and under are admitted for free.

Door prizes will be awarded every 15 minutes.

To remember your visit, Ruth McDaniel will take pictures with Santa for $5.

Tickets are available at Barga Heating and Air Conditioning, 5419 State Route 49 S or at Paul’s Bingo Hall or call 937-692-6467 and leave a message with your name and number.

Help our homeless pets this Christmas as all proceeds from this event will go to the Darke County Humane Society.