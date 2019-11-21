Kiwanis names Students of Month

GREENVILLE — Two Greenville High School seniors were recognized as Kiwanis Students of the Month on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Angel Punches, the daughter of Nicole Punches is active in FCCLA and FFA. She also is active in the CMA Chuuch Youth Group.

According to her teachers and school administrators, Punches always has a smile for everyone she sees at GHS. She also takes pride in her school work and consistently tries to “get it right.” Her best attribute, say her teachers, is her “never quit attitude.”

Following high school graduation, Punches plans on attending Edison State Community College to study English in order to pursue a writing career.

Zane Mancillas, the son of Nathan Mancillas and Lougena Martinez, is a member of the orchestra, All GWOC League Honors, Science Club, is a D-2 State Wrestler, a member of Key Club, a Scholar Athlete, FLA, soccer, track, football and wrestling, Varsity G, and National Technical Honor Society.

He also is Member of Solid Rock Apostolic Church and is a volunteer blood donor.

Following graduation, Mancillas would like to compete in wrestling at the college level and pursue a career in life insurance.