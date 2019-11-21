Speed, alcohol possible factors in crash

GREENVILLE – A Thursday morning rollover crash on a Greenville City Street has led to the arrest of a driver for the suspicion of OVI. At approximately 8:01 a.m., emergency personnel from the Greenville City Fire Department and Greenville Township Rescue responded along with officers from the Greenville Police Department to the 100 Block of Sherman Street in reference to a single-vehicle rollover crash with possible injuries.

According to the Greenville police Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a gray Chevrolet HHR was traveling northbound on Fort Jefferson Avenue when the driver attempted to make a left hand turn onto Sherman Street and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway striking a tree causing it to roll and come to rest on its top.

The male driver of the vehicle, who was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was examined on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility. The driver was then detained by the Greenville Police Department under the suspicion of OVI after performing poorly on a field sobriety test. Officers due believe that speed and or alcohol may have played a factor in the crash

The incident remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

The driver of the Chevy HHR was arrested on suspicion of DUI following this rollover crash. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_rollover-dui-w.jpg The driver of the Chevy HHR was arrested on suspicion of DUI following this rollover crash. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com