MVRPC welcomes new members

DARKE COUNTY – This year, the Miami Valley Regional Planning Committee (MVRPC) staff placed a focus on outreach to Darke County and as a result both Darke County Parks and the Village of Versailles are the newest MVRPC members. Expanding MVRPC’s presence and partnership in Darke County is crucial to MVRPC’s commitment to leverage federal and state funding to benefit all Miami Valley communities.

MVRPC offers resources in the realms of transportation project funding and planning, land-use and development planning and mapping, environmental, agricultural sustainability and mitigation projects, older adult and special populations transportation access and air quality protection campaigns that are more critical now than ever before. Just like communities in other parts of the Region, Darke County jurisdictions have access to a largely untapped wealth of expertise and funding resources.

The role of the MVRPC is to collaborate with board members, community partners, federal and state colleagues, and local business leaders to continue “Shaping Our Region’s Future Together”.