Ag students give back

ENGLEWOOD – Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) agriculture teachers, organized a community service project for students by participating in the Chenoweth Trails volunteer event. Natural Resource Management and Animal Care and Management students participated. Students integrated meaningful community service with instruction and reflection to enrich the learning experience, teach civic responsibility and strengthen communities.

Mrs. Blauvelt, Animal Care and Management Instructor, shared, “My students loved this experience and were still talking about it the week after! Chenoweth Trails was very grateful for us coming, and we would like to make this an annual community service event. Thanks again for the community service opportunity!”

Chenoweth Trails is located in Greenville and operated by the Light Foundation. The facility is described by the Light Foundation as “a stunning property equipped with two environmentally friendly yurt structures for up to 24 overnight guests, a state-of-the-art outdoor kitchen, an indoor bathroom, kitchen facility, and a timber frame pavilion with a large banquet area for events, retreats, camps, and countless other functions. Nature’s Beauty is certainly not lost among the infrastructure as a unique outdoor stone amphitheater overlooking a beautiful brook invites up to 100 visitors to gather.”

