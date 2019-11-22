UC Lions learn about Wick’s Pies

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City Lions Club recently met for their regular meeting. After a meal served by D’s Restaurant the program for the evening was presented by Mike Wickersham, president and CEO of Wick’s Pies in Winchester.

Wickersham talked about the history of Wick’s Pies and then spoke of the current manufacturing process and what they are looking for in the future. Wick’s Pies was founded in 1944 by Duane Wickersham (Mike’s father). It started as a small cantina in Anchor Hocking, a factory in Winchester, Ind. The business was moved to the Rainbow Restaurant and in the mid 50’s they were making and selling about 20-30 pies/day. They realized that to grow the business they needed to freeze the pies. After their move to the current location, they did just that. After a fire in the mid 60’s they increased the size of the operation and installed a 100-foot oven that is capable of making 1,500 pies an hour. Mrs. Wicks was opened in 1984, the same year that Mike took over the leadership of the pie company. Today they produce 1,000,000 pies per year and 17,000,000 pie shells per year. Their pies come in seven flavors, and sugar cream is the most produced pie.

In 2009, the Wick’s Sugar Cream Pie was named the State Pie of Indiana (unofficially) Wick’s sells pies and shells in 35-40 states to about 250 customers, including many grocery store chains and foodservice companies. You can also buy Wick’s pies online. Go to https://www.wickspies.com/. The future looks bright for Wick’s Pies and one goal is to keep the business in the family. Mike said his father told him that if you use the best ingredients, the best packaging, and the best people you will have a successful business.

The Union City Lions are proud to be able to tell people that Wick’s Pies are from Randolph County.