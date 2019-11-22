Report destroyed real estate

GREENVILLE – Carol Ginn, Darke County Auditor, is pleased to announce that Real Estate property owners may claim a reduction in the taxable value of their Real Estate property for buildings that have been destroyed, torn down, or damaged, regardless of the time of year the destruction or damage occurred.

Enacted legislation by the State of Ohio enables Real Estate property owners to claim the reduction at any time regardless of the cause of the damage (fire, wind, etc. or torn down). The amount of reduction would be prorated on the basis of the calendar quarter in which the damage occurs. Property owners must file the Form-DTE 26 with the County Auditor for the reduction. Real Estate property destroyed or damaged during the first 3 quarters (Jan. thru Sept.) must be filed by Dec. 31 of the year of the damage. Real Estate property destroyed or damaged in the last quarter (Oct. thru Dec.) must be filed by Jan. 31 of the following year.

For additional information, please contact the Darke County Auditor’s office, in the Courthouse, at (937) 547-7316 or 547-7317, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except holidays or you may print the required Form-DTE 26 from the County Auditor’s website at www.darkecountyrealestate.org. Complete this form and return it to the Darke County Auditor’s Office.