Holiday film shown at library

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s Third Floor Film Series will be screening the holiday comedy Christmas in Connecticut on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. This 1945 film classic was directed by Peter Godfrey and stars Barbara Stanwyck as Elizabeth Lane, a highly successful food and lifestyle writer for a New York newspaper.

Unfortunately, Lane can’t actually cook, isn’t a wife and mother as her column claims, and knows next to nothing about housekeeping. All of her recipes come from her uncle, a chef. Lane’s life nearly comes undone when an injured soldier who loves her column reaches out to her editor requesting Lane cook him a holiday meal upon his return from war.

Her domestic ineptitude is about to be exposed, and a last minute attempt to maintain her ruse in person only threatens to make things worse. Holiday hijinks ensue in this lighthearted and ultimately heartwarming romp that also starred Dennis Morgan and Sydney Greenstreet.

David Nilsen will also be announcing the films in the Third Floor Film Series winter 2020 season. Refreshments will be provided and a short discussion will follow the film. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.