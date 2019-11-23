FFA toy drive through Dec. 17

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA chapter is conducting its annual toy collection. The chapter is teaming up with the Versailles Council of Churches and conducting a new toy collection drive that will be given to the families that are served through the Versailles Council of Churches. The Versailles FFA has been teaming up with the Versailles Council of Churches for the past four years.

The new toys that are distributed through Council of Churches are babies through age of 16. These toys will be collected in various barrels within the Versailles area. Any extra new toys that are not distributed through the Council of Churches will be given to St. Denis Catholic Church, Rustic Hope, Ronald McDonald House of Dayton, St. Vincent DePaul and Dayton Children’s Hospital.

If you are interested in bringing in used toys in good to excellent condition you can do that as well. The slightly used toys will be distributed through Rustic Hope.

The goal is to have two barrels at each location with one barrel to collect the new toys and the other barrel to collect the used toys. Donations can be made through Dec. 17. The drop off spots include Versailles Saving and Loans, St. Denis Catholic Church, Holy Family Catholic Church, Versailles Christian Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, Versailles United Methodist Church, Webster United Methodist Church, Second National Bank, US Bank, Dollar General, Versailles Ace Hardware, Johns IGA and Versailles Schools Cafetorium.

To make a monetary donation, make checks payable to Versailles Council of Churches or to Versailles FFA at 280 Marker Road, Versailles, Ohio 45380. Versailles Savings and Loan will match up to $200 in monetary donations. Join them in making the holiday season brighter for all Darke County and other local children.