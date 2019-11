VERSAILLES – A special Christmas concert will be held in Versailles on Thursday, Dec. 12. BMI Event Center & Speedway, 791 E. Main St., Versailles, will host contemporary Christian artists Unspoken with Jason Gray for their Reason for the Season concert.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at BMIKARTS.com.