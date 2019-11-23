Greenville BPW holds Super Raffle

GREENVILLE – The Greenville BPW is holding their Super Raffle. All proceeds from the raffle go towards the club’s scholarship fund for Darke County young women. Last year the club awarded five $750 scholarships. This year, the club will offer seven $750 scholarships, one $500 (Anna Britton) scholarship and the club also sponsors a $250 (Sheryl Brinley) Scholarship which is awarded through the Edison College Scholarship Foundation.

Prizes are: first place – a 14 Karat White Gold Necklace and Earrings with Crystals donated by Wieland Jewelers, second place – a 39” Element Smart TV donated by Performance Mortgage, third place – a Five-Speed Blender donated by KitchenAid, fourth place – $100 of dining gift cards donated by Deb & Gene Niekamp, and fifth place – a relaxation massage donated by Escape Spa LLC.

Tickets are $2 each or 6 for $10 and are available at Merle Norman downtown Greenville or contact Debbie Niekamp at (419) 305-2178 or any BPW Club member. Drawing will be held at the club’s meeting Dec. 12 and winner does not need to be present to win. The club expresses its appreciation to the raffle prize donors.