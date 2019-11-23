Carlisle featured at BPW meeting

GREENVILLE – Edison State Director of Enrollment and Student Services Rachel Carlisle was the guest speaker at The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club Nov. 14 meeting. The meeting was hosted by the Individual Development Program (IDP) Committee with chair Leigh Fletcher and members Karen Sink, Kathy O’Dell, Diana Frazier and Annette Sanders and held at the Brethren Retirement Center.

Leigh Fletcher re-visited the club’s mission to learn and develop our personal missions and introduced Carlisle to expound on the quest. She feels learning goes on for all of our lives. We need to stay marketable and keep learning. She spoke a little on the history of Edison State Community College with the main campus in Piqua, and other campuses located in Greenville, Eaton and Troy. The online classes continue to grow in numbers. Their student population covers all demographics and ages. The college credit plus program allows high school students to take classes and potentially earn their Associates degree at no cost.

Transfer degree pathways and Technical degree pathways are offered. Building a skilled workforce is a big demand at present. Carlisle stated they are working with local businesses and industry on providing skilled workers with non-credit classes and certificates. Also available are STNA and insurance apprenticeships. There are currently a total of 4,000 students enrolled, 3,000 at the main campus and online with the remaining at the other campuses. Carlisle said it is thrilling to work with the youth of our community. She thanked the Greenville BPW Club for their support of the scholarship that is granted each year to a young woman continuing her education. Delores Fox was awarded the 2019 Sheryl Brinley Edison State scholarship sponsored by the club and is in the nursing program.

The club is working on its Breakfast with Santa fundraiser. It is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Greenville VFW from 9-11 a.m. There will be limited reservations, taken on a first come, first served basis. Reservations must be made by Dec. 2. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The cost for this event will be $5 for each person attending. Reservations, along with payment, should be sent to Greenville BPW, c/o Susan Fowble, 130 Willow Dr., Greenville, OH 45331. Reservations must include a list of the first and last name, age, and indicate whether a boy or girl of each child who will be attending, along with the first and last name of each other person attending. If you have questions concerning this event, call (937) 548-1414. There will be presents for each child and lots of fun. Follow “Greenville BPW Club” on Facebook for more information.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. The club holds fund raisers throughout the year to raise money to grant scholarships to Darke County senior high school girls and young women furthering their career. The club meets the second Thursday of every month for a dinner meeting. Those interested in learning more about the club can contact Membership Chair Sonya Christ at (937) 423-3657 or sonyacrist@gmail.com.