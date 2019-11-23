Registration for farm webinar

GREENVILLE – Are you getting the most from your tax return? Farmers and farmland owners who wish to increase their tax knowledge should consider attending this webinar that will address tax issues specific to this industry. Content focuses on important tax issues and will offer insight into new tax legislation and further guidelines that have been released this year.

Mark your calendars for Jan. 13, 2020 to participate in this live webinar from 1 to 3 p.m. The event is being offered by OSU Income Tax Schools which are a part of OSU Extension and the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental. If you are not able to attend the live webinar, all registered participants will receive a link to view the recorded webinar at a time of their convenience. This link will be available through the tax filing season.

The two-hour program is targeted towards owners who file their own farm taxes or simply wish to arm themselves with more tax information that will help them to better plan for tax filing.

The cost for the webinar is $35. To register, go to https://go.osu.edu/farmertaxwebinar. For more information, contact Julie Strawser at strawser.35@osu.edu or call the OSU Extension Farm Office at (614) 292-2433.