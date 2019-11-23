MSG hosts Win the Window

GREENVILLE – This holiday season, shoppers can earn chances to win hundreds of dollars in merchandise and gift certificates through “Win the Window,” a shop local campaign by Main Street Greenville and Second National Bank.

“This promotion was created to encourage and remind people to shop local during the holiday season and to support our downtown businesses,” said Crysta Hutchinson Bloomingdale, executive director for Main Street Greenville.

From Nov. 23 to Dec. 8, shoppers can enter to win by spending money at any of the participating downtown Greenville businesses. Find the list of participating businesses and prizes on the Main Street Greenville website, www.mainstreetgreenville.org.

Participating businesses have provided merchandise and gift certificates to place under the Christmas tree in Main Street Greenville’s window, located in the Darke County Welcome Center at 421 S. Broadway.

Shoppers will get a ticket entry for every $5 they spend at a participating downtown business, up to single purchases of $1,000. For example, if you spend $100 at a business, you will receive 20 tickets to enter into the contest to win the window of prizes. There is no limit to how many times you can shop to enter. The more you spend downtown at participating businesses, the more chances you have to win the window full of prizes.

New to the contest this year, there will be multiple winners. The bounty of merchandise and gift certificates has been divided into categories such as home decor, hair care, apparel, and food & drink. Each category will have a winner for a grand total of four chances to win. Your chances are better than ever this year; make sure you get your entries in.

Participating businesses will have tickets available at the time of your purchases and a glass jar to collect all of the tickets for the drawing. The drawing for the winners will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 3:30 p.m. at the Main Street Greenville office, located in the Darke County Welcome Center at 421 S. Broadway. You are not required to be present to win.

In conjunction with the Win the Window contest, Main Street Greenville is once again serving as a Neighborhood Champion for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30. Small Business Saturday is an American shopping holiday held on the Saturday after U.S. Thanksgiving during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. First observed in 2010, it is a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which feature big box retail and e-commerce stores respectively.

By contrast, Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to patronize brick and mortar businesses that are small and local.

To help celebrate the day downtown Greenville the following events are scheduled:

* All Day: Shop and dine at participating businesses to be entered into the Win the Window Contest.

* 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Small Business Bingo. Use the image Main Street Greenville will provide on Facebook to play small business bingo. When you’ve completed a row, bring your receipts to the Darke County Welcome Center and be entered for a chance to win a $25 gift card to your favorite downtown business.

* 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: The first 175 shoppers who visit Main Street Greenville’s office at the Darke County Welcome Center (located directly next to KitchenAid Experience) and show their receipts, will receive a free Shop Small Canvas Bag and goodies from their event sponsor, Second National Bank.

* 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Bring in your items purchased at downtown businesses for free gift wrapping.

* Noon – 2 p.m.: Free horse carriage rides throughout historic downtown Greenville. Rides begin in front of the Darke County Courthouse.

Learn more about the organization and the contest on their website, www.mainstreetgreenville.org, or follow them on Facebook. You can contact them at info@mainstreetgreenville.org or (937) 548-4998.