DCP gets interpretive grant

GREENVILLE – The National Association for Interpretation Region 4 recently announced its Interpretive Project Grant Award Winners, and is pleased to report Darke County Park District is among the 2019 recipients.

The Interpretive Project Grants (IPG) program is designed to provide a source of funding for small projects by association members within the Great Lakes region including Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Ontario. Projects may include exhibitry, signage, programs, or other ideas that enhance visitors’ interpretive experience. Applications are submitted annually, and reviewed by the IPG Committee consisting of members of NAI Region 4 who guide the grant process and make recommendations to the Region 4 Board of Directors.

Darke County Park’s project – Property of the Pollinators – will add interpretive signs to the Bish Discovery Center’s grounds. These signs will add interpretation to their pollinator field and herb garden about local pollinators, the threats to their livelihood as well as their importance to the environment. According to grant applicant Mandy Martin of Darke County Park District “[this] project fits perfectly into what Darke County Parks wishes to promote at the Bish Discovery Center- environmental sustainability. The interpretive signs will educate visitors about the importance of making conscious choices that positively impact the planet.”

IPG funds will add financial support for the project, acquiring the new interpretive signs as well as installation materials.

“It is always interesting and enlightening for the Committee to see all of the wonderful projects underway in Region 4 – we have very passionate and creative members in our region,” said Victoria Zablocki, Acting Chair of the Interpretive Project Grants Committee. “Congratulations to Darke County Park District on their work to spread the word about positive ways to impact the environment.”

Applicants receiving funding this year along with Darke County Park District include: Blendon Woods Metro Park (OH), Dawes Arboretum (OH), and Glacier Ridge and Homestead (OH).