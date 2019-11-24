Stop Bullying presentation set

GREENVILLE – A variety of sources note that children of all ages can suffer emotional problems due to bullying and that as many as a half of all young people have been or are currently being bullied. Cyber bullying is also on the rise as nearly half of all teens are affected. Persistent bullying in teens can lead to or worsen feelings of isolation, rejection, exclusion, and despair, as well as depression and anxiety, which can contribute to suicidal behavior. In their research, Edison State Community College Darke County Campus communications students have found bullying often extends into the home and adult workplace, and impacts as many as a third of all adults.

So what can you, as adults, do to protect your children and grandchildren? Or even yourselves?

On Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m., the Edison State students will be at the Greenville Public Library to address the issue of bullying. Their goal is to provide adults with information that could help them understand and deal with the problem. This is a free event. Light refreshments will be provided. Registration is not necessary.

Another team of students will be making a presentation to Kiwanis of Greenville on Dec. 11. The students will focus on the impact of bullying on people of all ages. Kiwanis meets weekly and is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving its community; guests are welcome, however seating is limited. If interested, contact Bob Robinson at brobinson@edisonohio.edu for more information.

Ten additional presentations have been planned by 49 Edison State Communications students. The other presentations will be directed toward various age groups at Greenville Middle School, Ansonia Elementary and Tri-Village Elementary.

For a number of years, the Edison State Fundamentals of Communication students have been educating young people on bullying, drug abuse, and literacy. They have visited nearly every school district in Darke County in order to talk about the consequences of risky or abusive behavior. This is a project researched and presented by college communications students for their final grade.