Guidance counselor conference

PIQUA – Edison State Community College recently hosted 32 area high school guidance counselors at the Piqua Campus. The sixth annual event was held to inform high school guidance counselors of the opportunities available at Edison State, as well as, state initiatives that impact the college and local school districts.

A portion of the event focused on the state-supported College Credit Plus (CCP) program, which affords high school students with the opportunity to complete college courses while still attending high school.

Pre-apprenticeship opportunities for high school students was also discussed. Pre-apprenticeships teach the necessary job readiness and technical skills to get students prepared for a Registered Apprenticeship, which can be completed through Edison State.

“What we’re seeing now is traditional high schools diving into the deep end on pre-apprenticeships and becoming involved,” said Matthew Longfellow, Apprenticeship Service Provider with ApprenticeOhio.

“The Department of Education has now recognized our certificate for pre-apprenticeship so that students can apply credentials toward their high school graduation. What’s great about this is that it allows employers to shape the workforce with great students who are interested and willing to go into the workforce.”

Those in attendance were also invited to take a closer look at new degree programs offered at Edison State during breakout sessions, including aviation–professional pilot and veterinary technology.

“It was a great time to connect with our local counselors,” said Christina Raterman, enrollment manager at Edison State. “They enjoyed hands-on activities during the breakout sessions and were able to get a closer look at the new academic programs and scholarships offered at Edison State.”

Guidance counselors concluded their visit at Edison State with lunch, followed by an optional tour with business partner French Oil Mill Machinery Co. in Piqua.