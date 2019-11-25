UNION CITY, Ind. – Students from Union City High School and Mississinawa Valley High School assisted the Union City Lions Club with their Semi-Annual Pancake and Sausage Breakfast which was held on Nov. 2 at the Union City Elks Club. The Lions thank the community for supporting this event in which approximately 480 people were served. All proceeds are used to support community events and state Lions projects. Pictured UC Lion and Randolph Eastern Technology Director Blake Clevenger presenting a donation to student helpers Braxton Wright, AVID; Jayden Hindsley, Football Team; and. Derick Williams, National Honor society. Mississinawa Valley students were not available for the photo.

