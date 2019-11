GREENVILLE – First United Methodist Church, corner of Fourth and Sycamore Streets, Greenville, will host A Night in Bethlehem on Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m.

At A Night in Bethlehem, kids and their families will explore the city at the time of Jesus’ birth. Through hands-on experiences, they’ll find out about the most important baby ever and learn that Jesus came to save us.

This event is held in conjunction with First Friday in downtown Greenville.