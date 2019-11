GREENVILLE – Kids Super Saturday will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 1-2:30 p.m., at Greenville Missionary Church, 1110 N. Broadway, Greenville.

The afternoon will feature author Mindy Baker who will share her book, “Mouse’s Christmas Gift.” There will be games, snacks and crafts.

If your children plan on attending, please call the church at 548-1842 and leave their names so they will have enough supplies.