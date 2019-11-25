District seeking donations for project

GREENVILLE – Greenville City Schools administrators and board members are hoping for continued community support as they begin the process of completing another phase of renovation to the district’s football stadium .

On Nov. 21, during their regular board of education meeting, board members approved a recommendation to set aside $2 million toward the project, which will include the construction of a concession stand, locker room and restroom facility.

According to the board meeting agenda, “this money will be available to spend at such time that donors have provided, in cash, the sum of $800,000 for the construction project. At such time, the school board will begin the necessary phases of the project.”

According to Superintendent Doug Fries, the $800,000 figure denotes “a gap” needed to have enough funding on hand to begin the project.

The new concession, locker room and restroom facility would service both the football field and track areas.

“We’re open to any donors,” Fries said, “in order to move forward with another phase” of the stadium project.

In 2017, the district began improvements at the stadium, which have included the construction of the new Jennings Center Track and Field Complex and new turf on the football field, thanks in part to the fundraising efforts of The Friends of Harmon Field.

“We wanted to set aside these funds,” board president Brad Gettinger said of the $2 million, in order to begin the process of completing the next phase at the stadium.

For more information about how to donate, contact Fries at the school’s administrative offices, 937-548-3185.

By Susan Hartley DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Managing Editor Susan Hartley by emailing shartley@aimmediamidwest.com

