Driver hits house in Union City

UNION CITY, Ohio – A driver was able to avoid serious injuries Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was operating veered off the roadway narrowly missing a tree and gas meter before striking a house.

At approximately 2:56 p.m., emergency personnel from Union City Fire and Rescue responded along with officers from the Union City, Ohio Police Department and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to 245 Northwest Deerfield Street in reference to a vehicle into a house unknown on injuries. According to Union City, Ohio Police and Fire Chief Mark Ater, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a blue Mercedes ML 320 was traveling northwest on Northwest Deerfield Street when the driver of the vehicle experienced a minor medical episode causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and veer off the left side of the roadway.

The vehicle traveled through the front lawn of a private residence before missing a tree and eventually coming to rest after striking the house.

A single occupant of the residence was home at the time of the incident. There were no reported no injuries from the occupant. The male driver of the Mercedes was examined on the scene by Union City Rescue prior to refusing further treatment and transport to a medical facility. Chief Ater stated the residence received moderate structural damage and that firefighters worked to stabilize the corner of the house for added precaution.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Union City, Ohio Fire and Police Departments.

The driver of this vehicle is believed to have had a medical episode that led to him hitting the house. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_car-into-house-1-w-.jpg The driver of this vehicle is believed to have had a medical episode that led to him hitting the house. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com