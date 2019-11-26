DCFU annual meeting set

GREENVILLE – Darke County Farmers Union will hold its annual meeting (117th anniversary year) on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m., at J.T.’s Brew and Grill in Greenville. Dinner will be partially paid for by the Local and will commence at 6:30 p.m. with the program to start at 7:15 p.m.

A program will be presented on “Hemp Production” covering the new laws, federal and state, and information from Central State University’s Extension. Central State has taken the lead in pioneering hemp production as an “alternate crop” for small and medium-sized family farms. Ohio recently (SB57) legalized the growing of hemp by farmers (per 2018 Federal Farm Bill) and legal regulations have just been issued.

Dave Shindollar, Ohio Farmers Union’s Health Insurance Representative, will also be on hand to explain insurance options prior to the upcoming deadlines for open enrollment for Medicare (Oct. 15 – Dec. 7) and the Affordable Care Act’s Healthcare.Gov (Nov. 1 – Dec. 15). There will not be an election of officers this year, but there will be a selection of delegates to the OFU State Convention. Farm policy, health insurance, and other items will be discussed and door prizes will be given away. All farmers are welcome.